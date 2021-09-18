Jim Acosta Dunks on ‘Sad Sack’ Tucker Carlson and Fox News For Covid Misinformation: They ‘Don’t Have the Balls to Tell You The Truth’

CNN’s Jim Acosta dropped a series of double entendres to dunk on rival network Fox News and their top-rated host Tucker Carlson for Covid-related misinformation, specifically regarding the bizarro story of the week stemming from Nicki Minaj’s tweet about her cousin’s friend’s alleged inflammatory testicular reaction to a Covid vaccine.

“No doubt about it,” said Acosta as he introduced a video clip of Carlson, “over on Fox this week, it got a little nuts.”

“All week long Tucker Carlson was obsessed with this Nicki Minaj tweet claiming her cousin’s friend developed some swelling after receiving a vaccine,” said Acosta, slamming the Fox News host for “spread[ing] more paranoia about getting the shot.”

“This isn’t even about vaccines or Covid, it’s about your dignity,” said Carlson in the clip. “And if they can force you to violate your own conscience, to be put something in your body you don’t want, you are done. You have no more dignity. They control you.”

“Such a sad sack,” Acosta remarked.

“The problem is not Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s medical issues,” he continued, “it’s that some of the most prominent forces on the far right, whether on Fox or on their podcasts, don’t have the balls to tell you the truth. If you just get the vaccine, you’re protected. That’s it. If everybody gets onboard, the pandemic can finally end.”

Acosta also pointed out the “tough vaccine rules over at Fox News,” where over 90% of their employees are vaccinated.

The “end result of all this mixed messaging” on Covid, argued Acosta, was that “unvaccinated people are dying.”

“If only reliable, trustworthy information about this pandemic could reach everybody,” he concluded. “Instead, some big-name voices on the far right are peddling lies for profit.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

