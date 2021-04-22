Stephen Colbert’s Cartoon Anchors Blast Fox News Hosts for ‘Racist’ Takes on Chauvin Verdict

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The cartoon anchors of Tooning Out the News called out several Fox News hosts for “racist” commentary after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd.

Stephen Colbert’s cartoon hosts specifically went after Greg Gutfeld, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham, cracking that their takes on the verdict were proof that racism is still alive and well in the United States.

“While it’s tempting to conclude this verdict shows racism has been completely cured, some members of the right are hinting that they’re not done being racist yet,” said anchor Richard Ballard, who is voiced by Addison Anderson, before playing clips of the Fox News hosts.

Tucker Carlson concluded that the jury’s verdict was actually not guilty but instead, “please don’t hurt us,” adding that nobody has “the right to intimidate a jury.”

Greg Gutfled said that while he was “glad” Chauvin was found guilty of all charges, it’s was not because he actually thinks the former police officer is guilty, but because “I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames.”

“But do not think for a nanosecond that the left-wing media and the activists that went on and on today about George Floyd — for them, he was just a stepping stone to tearing down America,” Ingraham said on her show Tuesday.

After playing the clips, Ballard quipped that if the left were truly hell-bent on destroying the country, their “chosen method wouldn’t have been the hardest thing possible: Convicting a White Minnesota cop for killing a Black man.”

Anchor Sara Sabo, voiced by Maureen Monahan, agreed that using a computer virus would have been much easier.

Ballard later asked guest of the show Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) if he would “condemn the looting that didn’t happen in the wake of the verdict” as an “olive branch” to Fox News hosts and fellow conservatives.

“I must say, people were ready to protest if there was another episode in which there is such overwhelming evidence of misconduct resulting in death and there was no accountability, so I think there was a sigh of relief,” he responded, adding that this verdict was just one small step in the right direction.

Watch above, via YouTube.

