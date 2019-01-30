Joe Lockhart: ‘Why are We Putting Lou Dobbs on TV? The Guy is a Certified Nut’

Former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart mocked Fox Business host Lou Dobbs Wednesday morning, calling him a “certified nut” and asking why he was even on TV anymore.

All of this came after Dobbs criticized Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats for presenting his agency’s latest threat assessment to the Senate Intelligence Committee, an assessment which contradicted many of Trump’s claims and positions on issues like ISIS, North Korea, and Iran.

Dobbs noted that the “intelligence chief seems to contradict the president often,” then decided it was even more than often, settling on “frequently.” Dobbs then asked “What the hell is wrong with the DNI? He has no political judgment. He has no sense of proportion. I mean, what in the hell is he thinking about?”

New Day co-host John Berman jokingly referred Dobbs as Trump’s “Chief Researcher” before Lockhart plainly noted “You know, in one sense you have to ask yourself why are we putting Lou Dobbs on TV in the guy is a certified nut, has been for 30 years, has been talking about this immigration crisis it is completely relevant.”

Lockhart added “The president takes Lou Dobbs’ word over all of the intelligence community. He’s the single most influential adviser to the present on North Korea.”

“It’s a scary situation when someone who doesn’t know anything but agrees with the president becomes so influential and all the people who know things are just discounted.”

Scary indeed.

Watch above via CNN.

