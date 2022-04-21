Joe Scarborough Absolutely Loses It After Watching Trump Tell Piers Morgan ‘I Don’t Think You’re Real’

The set of Morning Joe was once again filled with the uproarious laughter of Joe Scarborough Thursday morning after airing a clip that shows former President Donald Trump staying to Piers Morgan, “I don’t think you’re real.”

Morgan created a massive stir in the political media universe Wednesday afternoon when a teaser clip of a forthcoming interview with Trump was released, showing a remarkably combative interview between the two television “friends.” Or was it combative?

The clip promotes Morgan’s new TalkTV Uncensored (which will be available on Fox Nation in the United States.) It shows Trump and Morgan passionately going back and forth about baseless claims of a stolen election. It also appears to reveal Trump walking off, which he later denied.

But at one point in the clip, Trump pushes back at Morgan’s reason and logic by simply saying, “I don’t think you are real,” which broke Scarborough in a manner not seen since Tim Conway got Harvey Korman to lose it live on television. Watching people laugh uncontrollably on television is fun.

The meat of the segment that followed featured George Conway and Scarborough finding an agreement that the promotion of Morgan’s new show, and the front page coverage it has received on the NY Post, suggests that Ruper Murdoch, and the media empire he owns, are turning their back on Trump.

“Here is what is fascinating about this, George,” Scarborough opined. “You will remember Rupert Murdoch, he is not one of those who sticks around after the parade is over. He doesn’t stick around with his arm around somebody, ‘hey, we’re with you.'”

“The Murdochs are quietly — not so quietly — moving closer and closer to Desantis. People close to them know that they’re ready to throw it all behind Ron Desantis. They’re ready to move on to Trump,” the Morning Joe host continued. “Even if it didn’t go down the way the promo suggested it did, it reveals a much bigger tell and that is that the Murdochs are blindsiding Donald Trump. The parade is moving on.”

Conway agreed, adding, “the Murdochs played a big role in correcting this monster. We can hope that they’ll try to destroy the monster now.”

It wasn’t just the Murdochs who helped Trump’s political career. The then-candidate Trump also made several appearances on Morning Joe which, in hindsight, appears to have been a lapse in judgment given the criticism the program now regularly delivers towards the 45th president.

Watch above via MNSBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com