Joe Scarborough Flames GOP Senator’s ‘Depraved’ Proclamation Trump’s Sex Abuse Verdict Makes Him Want to ‘Vote For Him Twice’

Joe Scarborough tore into Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) Wednesday for declaring that Donald Trump being held liable for sexual abuse makes him more eager to support the former president.

HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic spoke with Republican senators on Tuesday to get their reactions to the jury verdict finding Trump liable for sexual abuse and ruling he must now pay E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages. Tuberville was one of the senators Bobic spoke to, and he said the verdict “makes me want to vote for him twice.”

Tuberville doubled down and then some when retweeted Bobic with the caption “100% #MAGA.”

As Morning Joe seared Trump’s defenders for constantly ignoring his egregious behavior, Scarborough exclaimed that “a sexual abuser makes Tommy Tuberville want to vote for the sexual abuser twice!” He then blasted the senator for making that statement while proclaiming himself “a man of Christian faith.”

“[This] is disturbing even by the standards of this morally-depraved era,” Scarborough continued. “Can you imagine… pre-Trump, anybody saying that a jury of six men and three women finding someone [liable for] sexual abuse — sexually abusing a woman — would make them want to vote for that person twice? How depraved! There’s just not another word for it. How depraved!”

Willie Geist agreed, “It is depraved,” while noting all the other Republicans who spoke to Bobic and shrugged off the verdict. He continued by ripping Tuberville’s insinuation that a jury in New York can’t possibly be fair to Trump.

Watch above via MSNBC.

