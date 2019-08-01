Joe Scarborough cannot fathom how that the biggest target in Democratic presidential debate hosted by CNN on Wednesday night was not President Donald Trump but was instead former President Barack Obama and his legacy, vis a vis political attacks directed towards former Vice President Joe Biden, who is currently leading the polls.

Scarborough claimed that he was “so confused” that so many presidential aspirants who shared the stage with Biden decided to go after “the most popular Democrat alive, the first Democrat since Franklin Roosevelt did it in 1932 and 1936 and again in ‘42 and ‘44, to win the majority of the votes.”

The “trashing of ObamaCare” and the “trashing his immigration policies which Donald Trump and the Republicans attacked and used to elect Donald Trump as being too conservative,” were all cited as evidence by Scarborough’s incredulity.

“Just judging from what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard since that debate, a lot of the Democrats are pretty pissed off,” Scarborough noted, adding that his Democratic pals have relayed to him that “if you’re thinking you’re getting my vote by trashing Barack Obama’s legacy, you have another thing coming.”

After panel discussion deriding the recent trend of Democratic candidates calling out the repeating of “Republican talking points” for any critical or questioning comment, Scarborough finished “Give me a break! What’s wrong with you people? You’re going up against Donald Trump, and you’re talking about defending ObamaCare as Republican talking points? Who is advising you?”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com