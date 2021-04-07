Morning Joe held an in-depth conversation on whether Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star game out of Georgia was the right way to object to the state’s new election law. This also addressed President Joe Biden’s hesitation on whether corporations en masse should boycott the state.

On Wednesday, Joe Scarborough led the conversation by wondering if the MLB’s decision means that the Masters golf tournament will be pressured to move out of Georgia as well. Willie Geist followed up by calling out President Joe Biden’s shifting rhetoric on whether companies should boycott Georgia, plus he noted that pulling the All-Star Game will hurt working-class people due to the massive loss of revenue entailed.

To listen to the president speaking right there, it’s impossible to square his argument. One week ago he was calling for the All-Star game to be moved out of Atlanta, and then shortly thereafter it was. Now he’s expressing concern about the idea of moving the Masters because of the impact it might have on working people in and around the masters…This is a game that probably the White House and maybe Major League Baseball on some levels wishes it hadn’t played at some point, but here we are.

Scarborough kept it going by turning to Mika Brzezinski and asking “doesn’t it seem that a lot of people jumped the gun” before fully understanding Georgia’s law and how it compares to other state election laws. He made this point even as he strongly emphasized that Georgia’s legislature acted in “bad faith” with their reasons for putting the bill into effect.

“When you line this bill up with what the laws were before the pandemic and what the laws are in states like New York, it is not Jim Crow 2.0,” Scarborough said. “Question is did that warrant such a massive move? Or should they listen to Stacey Abrams and John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock who said keep the All-Star Game here, please, but let’s use this as a learning experience and let’s use this to draw America’s attention to the bad parts of this voting law.”

Brzezinski defended the pullout by quoting White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, saying that the law was “based on lies,” and that people need to stand up and oppose it. While she acknowledged the consequences of MLB’s decision, she argued that after the “fire hose of bad acts coming toward the American people out of Trump administration,” and “at some point, we have to stop and say this is wrong.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

