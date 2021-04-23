In the event that anyone needed a reminder of just how bizarrely unique the relationship between former President Donald Trump and the media was over the past four years, Joe Scarborough put it in stark relief during his joint appearance with co-host and spouse Mika Brzezinski on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Morning Joe hosts joined Stephen Colbert remotely for a ten-plus minute segment on the current state of politics, political media, and other things, and opened with a bang as the Late Night show asked how they were dealing with not being called a “loser” by President Joe Biden during his first 100 days in office.

Sipping a glass of Pinot Noir, Mika answered first saying that it was nice to not wake up each morning and “feel like you have to put on a suit of armor,” to deal with the numerous Twitter salvos from Trump that she once had to deal with. Scarborough then piped in and said “Biden hasn’t accused me of being a murderer,” which was a graceful way of mocking the former president’s baseless, and perhaps defamatory, allegations against him.

It’s at this point in the post that we pause and reflect on the fact that Trump really did allege that a well-known, very popular, and influential critic of how he was handling the presidency, was somehow an unconvicted murderer. Perhaps weirder? Those allegations were somehow seemed predictable behavior by the former president.

The balance of the interview included Mika and Joe agreeing that President Biden looks likely to be a “transformational president,” and Colbert’s challenging Joe on his former Republican party and how they appear to have become “fascist-curious.”

Watch the interview above via CBS.

