Joe Scarborough Questions Manhood of ‘Weak and Timid’ Speaker McCarthy After Matt Gaetz’s Threats: Tell Him to ‘Go To Hell!’

Joe Scarborough accused Kevin McCarthy of cowardice toward Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as he challenged the House Speaker to rein in the Florida congressman’s rebelliousness.

On Wednesday, Morning Joe began by talking about McCarthy’s launch of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The panel noted that this was not enough for Gaetz, who delivered a House floor speech where he railed against McCarthy’s leadership, put up a list of political demands for the speaker, and threatened a push to remove McCarthy from his position unless he comes into “immediate total compliance” with far-right House Republicans.

As Scarborough scoffed that House Republicans have yet to prove their accusations against the president, he turned to McCarthy’s timidity as he said, “Kevin, you need to tell people to go to Hell!”

“At the Gates of Hell, if Satan said to me ‘Immediate total compliance or [we will remove you],’ I would say FA and FO!” Scarborough declared. For those needing a brush-up on their Internet lingo, Scarborough referred to the acronym for “F*ck around and find out.”

From there, Scarborough questioned McCarthy’s manhood and asked Willie Geist, “What kind of man would allow somebody to talk to him publicly [that way] and bow down to him?”

“My daughter… She would never in a billion years allow somebody to talk to her that way!” Scarborough continued. “We wouldn’t allow our children to act that way! Who is Kevin McCarthy? Why does he allow anybody to talk to him that way? It’s astounding that he is that weak and timid and Speaker of the House.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

