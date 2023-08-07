Joe Scarborough Shreds Conservatives For Their Silence on Trump’s Threatening Posts: ‘He’s Gone Full Mobster’

Joe Scarborough tore into conservatives for their ongoing silence and submissiveness to Donald Trump — as the former president threatens his political opponents after his third indictment.

Scarborough led Morning Joe on Monday with a discussion Trump’s Truth Social rampage and his enraged comments about his indictment over the weekend. The conversation particularly gravitated around Trump’s “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU” post, which prompted special counsel Jack Smith to ask U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to impose a protective order and prohibit Trump from airing case evidence to the public.

Politico’s Sam Stein explained how Trump has built his 2024 campaign against his grievances with his political and legal foes, so he has no choice but to keep on publicly warring with them, no matter the potential consequences. Scarborough followed up by accusing Trump of threatening a federal prosecutor and noting that “the silence is defeating” from Republicans.

He’s gone full mobster here. And yet, no criticism from Republicans in the House, Republicans in the Senate, very little from the Republicans on the campaign trail. Let me say it again, he has threatened a federal prosecutor, and it seems the only thing Republicans know how to do is fall more meekly in line with him, like Lindsey Graham this past week. Just fall in line behind a guy who is behaving like a mobster and threatening a federal prosecutor.

Trump’s campaign has defended the ex-president’s “I’M COMING AFTER YOU” post by calling it “the definition of political speech.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com