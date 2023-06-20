Jon Karl Tells The View Hunter’s Plea Deal Will Be ‘An Issue’ In 2024 Campaign: Biden’s Son ‘Now Has a Criminal Record’

ABC’s Jonathan Karl told The View Tuesday that there’s “no question” the charges against Hunter Biden will be an issue in the 2024 general election because the president’s son “now has a criminal record.”

“I think it’s going to be an issue whoever the Republican nominee is, but especially if the nominee is Donald Trump,” Karl said. “It will now point to Hunter Biden as being somebody with a criminal record and they will insist that the Biden Justice Department gave him simply a slap on the wrist while he deserved much more. So, look, Donald Trump — and probably whoever has the Republican nomination — is going to try to make the Biden family a major issue in the campaign, no question.”

Earlier in the show, Joy Behar asked, “So on a scale of one to Jared taking $2 billion from the Saudis, how does this look?”

“Look, you know, I don’t want to compare it to what Jared Kushner has done,” Karl said. “But there are significant concerns about Hunter Biden’s business dealings. You know, he has — the contract that he had with the Ukrainian energy company, also his business dealings in China. You know, one of the details that we reported earlier they were looking into that’s just so strange, he was given — Hunter Biden was given — a 2.8 carat diamond from a Chinese business associate. What’s it all about? We don’t know. Again, it’s not a $2 billion deal with the Saudis. You’re absolutely right. And Republicans — there’s no shortage of hypocrisy coming from the Republicans — who are willing to give Donald Trump a pass on everything that’s come out, but are yelling and screaming about Hunter Biden. But that hypocrisy doesn’t mean that there isn’t something fundamentally at issue here with Hunter Biden.”

Watch The View clip above via ABC.

