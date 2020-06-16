The View’s Joy Behar and Meghan McCain held a fiery debate on Tuesday over the “mixed messaging” on what Americans should and should not do during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The panel addressed President Donald Trump’s plan to start holding campaign rallies again, while health experts and even some of his allies seem to think it’s risky. View host Sunny Hostin slammed the Trump administration for spreading misinformation on public gatherings that could endanger the public, Behar jumped in and noted the Trump campaign’s requirement for rallygoers to sign a liability waiver if they end up catching Covid-19.

“Here’s a note to Trump supporters: he doesn’t care about you,” Behar said. “He doesn’t care about your health or your children’s health. He only cares that you come and supply kudos to his massive ego.”

McCain slammed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) for his handling of coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes, and argued “there’s a lot of hypocrisy to go around.” She attributed this to the “confusing,” messaging for when people are allowed to go out and risk breaches of social distancing.

“I don’t think anyone should be in giant rallies right now… But the message from the media is as long as you are protesting something or going to a rally that is of the right politics, you can do it and we’ll ignore the spread of Covid,” McCain said. “The message is confusing. Is Covid a pandemic… or is it only a pandemic if you are a conservative and you’re a Trump supporter and then you have to stay inside and you’re a hypocrite if you sign this waiver and you go into his rally, but you’re not a hypocrite if you protest someplace else?

After Whoopi Goldberg tried to meet them in the middle by saying “nobody should be doing any of it,” Behar and McCain clashed over the Trump administration’s leadership. Behar laid the blame on the president, and shortly after McCain shot back with “I’m sorry, that’s ridiculous,” the show went into commercials.

The panel picked up the conversation after the break, and Behar doubled down on her argument by saying Trump’s indoor rally is likely to be more perilous than the outdoor protests over George Floyd’s death. McCain responded that many people won’t see the difference, and she reiterated that “there’s a lot of hypocrisy going around.”

Watch above, via ABC.

