Joy Reid Melts Down into Laughing Fit After Watching Rap Song About Matt Gaetz: ‘Is Hip Hop Dead Because of This?’

Joy Reid collapsed into an uncontrollable fit of laughter on Friday upon viewing a rap video about Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

The video dropped on Monday after being cut by supporters of Donald Trump named Forgiato Blow and J360. The MSNBC host aired a clip in which the rappers say Gaetz is a “Florida legend” and declare him “the chosen one.”

Reid burst out laughing as guests Tom Nichols and Juanita Tolliver looked on.

“I’m so sorry! I’m so sorry!” she exclaimed. “Ok it’s the way he–[more laughing] Help me!”

Nichols chimed in, “This is gonna send me back to listening to Led Zeppelin.”

“Why are they doing this, Tom?” she asked. “Who is this supposed to be played to? The people in the video look so confused!”

He replied, “You know, Donald Trump was a staple of a lot of hip hop and rap in the past. And you know, maybe it’s just guys trying to be transgressive and cool. And saying, ‘Who is the most absurd loser there is that we can write a song about?’ because now, look, Joy, one thing they got is that we’re all sitting here and laughing and talking about them.”

Nichols called the video “a jolt of stupid.

Reid asked Tolliver, “Is hip hop dead because of this?”

She replied, “For these people. You chose Matt Gaetz – someone who’s under federal investigation for child sex trafficking as your guy? That the one you want to emphasize? I’ll be honest, Joy. Besides that clip, I made it to about 10 other seconds, when the producer sent me this link, I could not get far. I’m like, this is a joke, right?”

Reid concluded, “I almost laughed my eyelashes off.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com