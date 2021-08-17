Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany blasted MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace for praising President Joe Biden’s remarks regarding the disastrous withdrawal of US military forces from Afghanistan.

The ridicule of the MSNBC host came during a Fox & Friends segment that addressed the media coverage of the unfolding foreign policy issues overseas. But rather than mocking “mainstream media’s” liberal bias, this segment covered journalists from CNN, ABC News, MSNBC, and NBC News all criticizing the Biden Administration for what has unfolded in the war-torn nation over the past few days.

But given that Fox & Friends delights in mocking its competitors — as Wallace does with Fox News — but fortunately for them, there was Wallace — whose praise of Biden’s remarks drew McEnany’s ire.

Wallace — who served as George W. Bush’s White House Communications Director from 2005 to 2006 — told Brian Williams Monday evening, “95 percent of the American people will agree with everything he just said. 95 percent of the press covering this White House will disagree,” adding “And for an American president to finally be completely aligned with such an overwhelming majority of what the American people think about Afghanistan is probably a tremendous relief to the American people.”

McEnany, who served as Press Secretary for former President Donald Trump, seemed all too delighted to ridicule Wallace in the classic best defense is a good defense tactic so familiar to anyone who followed the Trump administration over the past four or so years.

“That is a remarkable statement,” McEnany noted before paraphrasing Wallace as saying “this decision envelopes what the Biden doctrine,” which she interpreted as “so leave our allies behind, the interpreters who partnered with us, seize this country, give it over to terrorists who declared the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Leave 10,000 Americans stranded? That’s the Biden doctrine, surrender?”

Curiously missing from the discussion was any acknowledgment that Wallace was part of the Republican administration that led to the massive US military footprint in Afghanistan, from which the Biden administration is perilously looking to end. Nor was there any note that the Trump administration originally negotiated with the Taliban in hopes that they would take over the nation.

Watch above via Fox News.

