During a heated discussion this morning on Ukraine, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said, “I don’t know whether aid was being held up and for how long.”

CNN’s Dana Bash directly asked whether the Trump administration held up military aid in exchange for Biden investigations.

Conway insisted, “They have the aid. They’re using the aid.”

“Was it being held up at the time?” Bash asked.

Conway continued to insist “they’ve got their aid.”

Bash again directly asked, “Was there a time when military aid was held up because the president wanted Ukraine to look into the Bidens?”

“I don’t know,” Conway said. “But I know they’ve got their aid.”

“So it’s possible,” Bash noted.

They continued going back and forth over the quid pro quo for a few minutes before Bash said, “So you feel totally confident that at the core of this, the heart of this, there was no quid pro quo.”

Conway again went back to saying they have the aid now.

“Kellyanne, you very notably won’t say yes or no,” Bash remarked. “Quid pro quo, yes or no.”

“I just said to you I don’t know whether aid was being held up and for how long. I know that there were two senators, a Democrat and a Republican, who called over from Ukraine and inquired about the aid,” Conway responded.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]