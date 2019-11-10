House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a rather stunning claim during a Sunday morning interview with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo.

“It is clear now more than ever this is a calculated coup and it is being orchestrated by Adam Schiff,” McCarthy alleged, adding, “We are watching him orchestrate a takedown of a president after we just celebrated 30 years of taking down the Berlin Wall.”

McCarthy made the aforementioned claim of the whistleblower after citing a now-deleted 2017 tweet by the whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid, who on Friday, President Donald Trump said should be “sued for treason.”

