Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade defended Rush Limbaugh’s Presidential Medal of Freedom, and said Limbaugh was more deserving of the award than pioneering television star Ellen Degeneres.

Kilmeade appeared on Thursday’s edition of Fox Business’ Varney and Co with host Stuart Varney to discuss the criticism of President Donald Trump for awarding Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address.

During the show, the many well-documented instances of Limbaugh’s bigoted and racist remarks apparently slipped Kilmeade’s mind.

Varney played a clip of CNN’s Jim Acosta bringing up Limbaugh’s past remarks, and said “He is on the verge of using the word racist. I don’t think much to it.”

“What do you say?'” asked Varney.

“I listened to Rush early and often. I never remember derogatory terms towards African-Americans, number one. Number two, he is the most conversational, approachable, superstar, which he is. Best in the business. For somebody that does this, I’m kind of doing it now; I’m in awe of what he did,” Kilmeade stated.

Kilmeade then continued with high praise of Limbaugh and his radio show.

“What he has been able to accomplish. Every show seems like his first, every day. Every time a caller calls in, he gives them time. He lets them go. He understands where they’re coming from. Did you hear his remarks when he announced he has advanced lung cancer. He said I didn’t want to burden you. I didn’t want to upset you. I feel like I’m letting you down. He has nine million to 20 million listeners. He is talking to one. That is his brilliance. He has that relationship with his audience.”

“That’s why he deserves this prestigious honor, maybe as much or as more than Ellen, who got it from President Obama,” Kilmeade claimed.

Varney then added that his “respect for Rush Limbaugh is the respect for a broadcaster who is absolutely brilliant, just as a professional broadcaster,” adding that “the man is a genius.”

Wednesday night Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo made a similar claim with regard to Degeneres receiving the Medal of Freedom, comparing her honor with the one Limbaugh accepted Tuesday night.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

