CNN’s Jim Acosta said Donald Trump’s attempts to gather African-American support were thrown out the window when the president used his State of the Union speech to give Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom.

The president bestowed the medal on Limbaugh Tuesday night as the conservative radio host attended the speech after announcing he has advanced lung cancer. Acosta joined his CNN colleagues to analyze the speech after it was over, he called it a “base speech” and noted how there were several “deeply divisive” moments in it.

“He was trying to make appeals to the African-American community,” Acosta observed. “It can’t be forgotten he was awarding the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, who has a history of making derogatory comments about African-Americans. So I think, you know, overall it’s a wash.”

Watch above, via CNN.

