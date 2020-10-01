Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade urged President Donald Trump to make a greater effort in clarifying his 2020 debate comments about the Proud Boys and white supremacists.

“The President of the United States would do himself a solid — and his party a solid — to take some time today to clarify about his white supremacist statement,” Kilmeade said on Fox & Friends. “Whether it was the franticness of the night, but a lot of people are forced to explain it today that have other things to do, like, for example, try to get his Supreme Court Justice confirmed.”

Kilmeade is among those who’ve faulted Trump for his muted debate comments about white supremacists and his instructions for the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” Kilmeade previously called on Trump to clarify his comments quickly, saying the president “ruined the biggest layup in the history of debates” by not offering a more emphatic condemnation for racist groups.

When Trump was asked about his debate comments, he claimed ignorance about who the Proud Boys are, but said “they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work.” The Proud Boys are a right-wing militant organization that celebrated Trump’s non-condemnation for them on the debate stage.

