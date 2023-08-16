Lara Trump Lashes Out at Hillary Clinton For Laughing Over Indictment: ‘There is Nothing Funny About This’

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump lashed out at former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday for cracking up over Trump’s most recent indictment.

Clinton — who was defeated by Trump in the 2016 presidential election — cracked up over her former opponent’s indictment during a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show.

“Oh I can’t believe this!” she said, before bursting into laughter at the news of Trump’s indictment in Georgia this week over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Lara Trump, however, was not amused, and she lashed out at Clinton during an appearance on Fox News’ Hannity, Tuesday evening.

“She went into that interview with Rachel Maddow, by the way, laughing. She was laughing about this last night,” Trump protested. “Let me tell you something; there is nothing funny about this.”

She continued:

There’s nothing funny about the erosion of our American values, about the erosion of our Constitution, about the weaponization of our systems like Third World countries do against political opponents. Nothing funny, Sean, about our current president of the United States selling out our country to enrich his family, and of all people, Hillary Clinton, to be talking about this, who admitted to doing things criminally that are far worse than anything Donald Trump is even accused of doing, yet as you pointed out, no indictment there.

Lara Trump also railed against Clinton during an appearance on Newsmax Tuesday, where she complained that the former secretary of state “got absolutely no heat from anybody at the Department of Justice” when “she BleachBitted and destroyed 33,000 emails after she was told not to.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com