<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert spoke to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Thursday night and asked him if he would investigate President Donald Trump’s “people who have danced with the law,” while Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the presidents “positively negative” diagnosis.

Biden began his lengthy interview with Colbert in a mask, taking an at once veiled and unveiled jab at Trump, who has often refused to wear one, and immediately promised he would win in the 2020 election.

“I wear the mask all the time,” Biden told Colbert before removing his mask for the interview. “Well, not all the time. When anybody’s around, other than Jill. Although sometimes she wants me to put the mask on so she can’t hear me speak.”

Biden then criticized the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus and bashed the president for failing to honestly answer questions surrounding the pandemic.

“Why don’t you start to tell the American people the truth? They’re tough. They can handle it,” he asked. “And tell them what’s going to happen and tell them how you’re going to get these things done. He’s done none of that.”

Colbert later reminded Biden of the criticism he and former President Barack Obama received when they failed to investigate the activities of the Bush administration, asking if he would make the same mistake if he were elected in 2020.

“Would the Trump administration be investigated for some of their behavior? Because there are some fragrantly corrupt actions being taken by the Trump administration,” Colbert asked. “Can you say now that you would be open to investigation of the people who have danced with the law if not been proven to have broken it?”

Biden first promised to appoint an inspector general who would investigate the coronavirus relief bill, and any money that goes into the economy’s recovery post-pandemic. He then listed specific companies and organizations that received aid despite being major organizations, adding “I think there’s too many cozy relationships out there.”

“In terms of having the Justice Department go look at an individual or whatever, the Justice Department is not my lawyer. This Justice Department has turned into the president’s private lawyer,” he continued. “He is, or she is, the people’slawyer — the people’s lawyer — not answerable to the president saying, ‘I want you to investigate so-and-so.’”

Biden explained that he would not specifically call for anyone to be investigated, even though he could name a few, and instead claimed it would be a job for the Justice Department.

Later, Colbert also went after Trump for ignoring Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s request and touring the Ford plant without a mask,

“Oh my God, what’s it going to take? Just fill it with Skittles and strap it on his face like a feed bag,” the host said. “‘Can I get a new mask? This one has only purples left.’”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After quoting Trump’s rambling diagnosis, during which he claimed he tested “positively towards negative,” Meyers asked, “exactly how deep do they push that swab?”

Meyers then went after the president for failing to wear a mask at the Ford plant in Michigan, asking him to “just be polite.”

“If you go over to someone’s house and they ask you to take your shoes off, you take your shoes off, and then you quietly make a mental note that you’re not going to any more of Sharon’s game nights,” he added. “You don’t make a big show of leaving them on and tracking mud everywhere, or in Trump’s case, toilet paper.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Even his negatives are positive, isn’t that something?” Kimmel said after playing a clip of Trump explaining he tested “very positively in another sense.”

Kimmel then predicted that Trump was never taking hydroxychloroquine and that it was all a way for him to “trigger” the media, adding that no doctor would give the president a pill that could stop his heart.

“He never took hydroxychloroquine. You know how you know this was a lie? It came out of his mouth,” he joked.

Kimmel later played a clip of Trump explaining he wore a mask in the back area of the Ford plant, but he didn’t want the press to see him wearing it.

Watch above, via Youtube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]