Fox News host Laura Ingraham went on an abrupt tirade against former Bill Clinton aide Richard Goodstein on The Ingraham Angle Wednesday night, after he expressed concerns about the Trump administration’s coronavirus response because the president is personally “anti-science.

Goodstein began by refuting a unsupported claim that Democrats are rooting for a large outbreak so they can attack the president. “I don’t know a single Democrat, anybody actually, who really is hoping that their neighbor comes down with the coronavirus so they can gloat about the fact that the Trump Administration didn’t do enough,” Goodstein pointed out. “The concern of Democrats is two things: one the public doesn’t trust Donald Trump. That’s undisputable if you look at every poll from the start to today of the Trump Administration. That raises concerns when he’s trying to kind of assure the public, saying by April, this will be over and things like that. It just doesn’t ring true.”

“Secondly, when you attack science, use a Sharpie to change a hurricane map, when you say climate change is a hoax…” Goodstein added, alluding to Trump’s infamous doctoring of an official National Hurricane Service forecast map about the projected path of Hurricane Dorian.

But Goodstein’s comments provoked an immediate outburst from the Fox News host.

“Oh, my God. Okay, Richard,” she broke in, talking over him. “The stupid hurricane map. We are talking about the coronavirus. You are turning this into a political diatribe, that’s why you guys are going to lose in November.”

Doubling down on her rant, she continued by swiping at Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“You know what people don’t believe? People don’t believe Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer gave a rat’s you-know-what about coronavirus until this week, OK?!” Ingraham yelled. “When impeachment went down the tubes, and their poll numbers were flatlining and Bernie is going to get the nomination, then they are freaking out because nothing else worked,” Ingraham stated.

Ingraham didn’t stop there with Ingraham going further, “So it’s all — oh, Trump is wrong. Can’t trust Trump. Where were they last month when people were being affected in China? They were nowhere. They are there this week because everything else they’ve tried has bombed!”

Goodstein fired back, “It’s because he’s antiscience. That’s the problem.”

The Fox News host then turned to the conservative pundit apart of the panel, Dan Bongino, but not before getting her last licks in at Goodstein. “Dan Bongino, anti-science from a party that thinks a baby born alive isn’t a baby. It’s a fetus that happened just appear, OK. Who is anti-science?… ”

“A fiction,” Goodstein interjected, managing to get one word in edgewise.

“I’m angry, go ahead,” Ingraham shot back.

Bongino then snarkily stated that “Richard comes with a party that think there’s 7,600 genders. Nothing Richard said is actually true. He’s pretty good at that….” In fact, polling has consistently shown throughout his presidency that large majorities of the public do not think Trump is “honest and trustworthy.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]