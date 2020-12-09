Laura Ingraham suggested that Republican election officials in Georgia were “on the take” from “huge influx of cash from Wall Street, Mark Zuckerberg, and Democrats in a Tuesday night interview with Senator Lindsey Graham.

The Fox News prime time host opened the segment by reporting on a $250 million investment made by Facebook’s founder in October of this year designed to bolster local government election systems. $6.6 million went to Fulton County, Georgia, which Ingraham figuratively noted with raised eyebrows.

As Vox reported, the money donated by Zuckerberg was badly needed by local municipalities. Still, the straight donation from a private individual raised ethical questions and caused something of a feeding frenzy. A Kansas Republican, Phil Kline, tried to block the investment for fear that it would ultimately lead to unfair influence in the results, a claim that has not yet been proven to be true.

When asked if this was illegal, Senator Graham answered that the influx of cash in local election management systems is not illegal, adding, “we need to stop it because you’ve got a liberal man spending millions of dollars to help election officials at the state level run an election.” Zuckerberg has never revealed his own political affiliation or voting history. Some outlets consider him to be a conservative, while others consider him liberal.

“Bottom line is Fulton county is a disaster,” Graham declared. “If we don’t change Georgia law before the Senate run-off on January 5th, the same thing is going to happen to the senators that happened to President Trump. It’s insane for Georgia Republican leaders do not have a special session to fix it before it’s too late.”

“A lot of people are wondering, given this huge influx of cash into Georgia, that people are on the take here in one way or another,” Ingraham noted. She then suggested that “big Wall Street types are getting sweetheart deals with IPOS and other investment sweetheart deals in China.”

“What’s going on here with Zuckerberg and the Democrats?” she asked. “Are people lying down thinking, well, I’ll get ultimately rewarded in the future?”

Watch above via Fox News.

