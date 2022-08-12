Lawrence O’Donnell Effusively Fawns Over Merrick Garland: ‘Outsmarted Trump at Every Turn’

There was no shortage of praise for Attorney General Merrick Garland on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday evening. Lawrence O’Donnell celebrated Garland’s press conference earlier in the day addressing the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and claimed that Garland “tricked” Republicans into demanding the release of the search warrant by staying mum on the subject for most of the week.

“Donald Trump has to try to find a way to sleep knowing how very badly he misjudged Attorney General Merrick Garland,” a giddy O’Donnell said, calling this the “worst legal week” of the former president’s life.

Garland, the MSNBC host added, is meanwhile going through “the most important week” of his life, and he’s handling it “flawlessly.”

“Merrick Garland has handled the most important week of his life flawlessly and in the process, Merrick Garland has outsmarted Donald Trump at every turn. Merrick Garland did everything he possibly could to protect Donald Trump’s privacy when he ordered the execution of a search warrant on Donald Trump’s home on Monday,” O’Donnell said.

While he praised Garland for trying to “protect” Trump’s privacy, O’Donnell also theorized that the attorney general “allowed” Republican outrage to build as more and more conservative lawmakers and pundits demanded to see the warrant, which Garland said on Thursday would be unsealed. This silence followed by the release of the search warrant was Garland “tricking” Republicans, O’Donnell said in his praise.

“The political news media fell completely for the invented notion by Trump sycophants that the FBI search of his home was somehow going to be politically helpful to Donald Trump,” he said. “Merrick Garland stayed silent through all of that and in his silence, Merrick Garland got the leaders of the Republican Party to demand that Merrick Garland do what he did today. Merrick Garland, in effect, tricked Republicans into demanding to see the search warrant.”

Watch above via MSNBC

