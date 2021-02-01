Senator Lindsey Graham (R- SC) has repeatedly railed against the very idea of the Trump impeachment trial, and has even publicly called on Joe Biden to step in and say it’s time to move on, and on Monday night he said on Fox News that Democrats pursuing trial witnesses would “open Pandora’s box.”

Trey Gowdy — in his debut guest-hosting Fox News Primetime — asked Graham about Trump losing his last legal team.

Graham said it was just “too many cooks in the kitchen” and that “they never got off to a good start,” before praising the new legal team and saying having the trial now is unconstitutional.

The South Carolina senator defended Trump, said his speech was not incitement, and added, “There’s mounting evidence that the people who came to Washington pre-planned the attack before the president ever spoke.”

Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol on January 6th, riled up by weeks and weeks of the former president talking up baseless claims of voter fraud and falsely stating multiple times (even in his video during the attack) that the election was stolen. Graham went on a tear the night of January 6th decrying the objections to the election certification and saying “count me out.”

More recently Graham has continued to defend Trump, talked up his future as a GOP leader, and said convicting Trump in the trial would “destroy” the Republican party.

Graham said Monday that Democrats shouldn’t go down the road of calling witnesses:

“If the House managers want to use this as a political commercial against Donald Trump and Republicans, and they want to call witnesses now… this thing could go for weeks or months and that would be bad for the country. To my Democratic colleagues, if you vote to call one witness, none were called in the House, get ready for a long trial… If you open up that can of worms, we’ll want the FBI to come in and tell us how people actually pre-planned these attacks and what happened with the security footprint at the Capitol. You open up Pandora’s box if you call one witness, I hope we don’t call any.”

