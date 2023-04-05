‘Look at Him!’ Morning Joe Laughs at Lindsey Graham Tearfully Begging for Money After Trump’s Indictment

Morning Joe mocked Senator Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) emotional plea for people to give Donald Trump money for his 2024 presidential campaign.

In a Tuesday night Fox News appearance, Graham copped to being “so upset” about Trump’s indictment on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. The senator all but begged Sean Hannity’s audience to give the Trump campaign money because, in his view, Trump’s reelection represents America’s “one last chance to not become a banana republic.”

After rolling the footage on Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough said Graham reminded him of televangelists while he was growing up who made a regular schtick of asking people to give them money. Thus, he was very skeptical of Graham claiming people can save America by giving money to his website so it can be redirected to the Trump campaign.

“Look at him!” Scarborough said. “He’s starting to look more like Jim Bakker! It’s amazing.”

Willie Geist followed up by saying “You start to wonder: is there something else going on in Senator Graham’s life? He’s been on TV crying an awful lot lately.” This was met with audible laughter from Scarborough as Geist reminded people that Graham claimed he was finished with Trump after January 6th, just to go right back to toadying for the ex-president.

Scarborough went on from there by comparing Graham’s plea to a performatively-emotional broadcast from Bakker.

“Lindsey’s got that down,” Scarborough snarked. This went on with him and his colleagues remarking on the Trump campaign’s ongoing attempts to fundraise off of the ex-president’s indictment.

Watch above via MSNBC.

