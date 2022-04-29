‘Losing Their PR Firm That Was Twitter’: Bartiromo Asks Jim Jordan if DHS Disinformation Board Is Related to Elon Musk Deal

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo wondered out loud on Friday if the Department of Homeland Security’s newly announced Disinformation Governance Board was created partly because Elon Musk reached a deal to buy Twitter on Monday.

The board, announced on Wednesday, aims to tackle disinformation related to migrant smugglers and Russian disinformation ahead of the 2022 midterms.

“Do you think this is partly because of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter?” Bartiromo asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) about the DHS board. “I mean they’re losing their PR firm that was Twitter. So maybe they need some way to push back and put their narrative out there.”

Jordan referenced former President Barack Obama‘s speech last week on the threat of disinformation before arguing that “the left controls everything.”

“They control big mainstream media, they control big tech, they control big corporations, big sports, Hollywood, higher education, the White House, the Senate, the Congress,” Jordan said.

“But the one little thing they don’t not control is one of these platforms —Twitter — because Elon Musk says ‘I’m going to buy this, and I’m going to respect the First Amendment, and we’re going to let all sides talk,” Jordan continued. “And because now there’s a at least one place, one small place, where there’s a fair fight, they can’t have that.”

Jordan did not elaborate on whether he thinks Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is related to the disinformation board, but said both the board’s creation and Obama’s speech have to do with Democrats wanting “to control everything.”

“If they don’t, they can’t win, because the American people are so fed up with their stupid policies,” Jordan said. “And this is frightening them. That’s why you see this board being formed at DHS, that’s why you saw former President Obama give the speech that he gave a couple days back, that’s what this is all about.”

Nina Jankowicz, who will serve as the board’s executive director, tweeted Wednesday that she had been working on the initiative for the past two months.

Cat's out of the bag: here's what I've been up to the past two months, and why I've been a bit quiet on here. Honored to be serving in the Biden Administration @DHSgov and helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts. https://t.co/uN20vl7qqV pic.twitter.com/JEn4FqLdck — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) April 27, 2022

Prior to heading the new DHS initiative, Jankowicz worked as a disinformation fellow at the nonpartisan Wilson Center and recently had a “cringeworthy” TikTok of her singing a Mary Poppins-style song on disinformation make it on Tucker Carlson‘s show.

Watch above, via Fox Business Network

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com