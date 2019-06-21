Bill Maher tonight said he doesn’t agree with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying the Trump administration has set up “concentration camps on the southern border.”

Maher said they’re clearly “horrible places” and while “maybe they fit that definition technically, there are certain words that we just associate with something truly at the other end of horrendous.”

Thom Hartmann asked if people should really be up in arms over this at a time when the president is talking about the New York Times committing treason.

“Come on, when we think of concentration camps,” Maher argued, “I think of mass graves, I think of experimenting on human people.”

Dan Savage said concentration camps were “a step on the road to the death camps.” Maher asked, “You really think we’re on the road to death camps?”

Savage said the U.S. is on the road to fascism and said people shouldn’t be dancing around the language.

Maher noted his previous criticism of Trump’s fascist tendencies before saying “it has a connotation that goes far beyond, as so many words do.”

This discussion came after Maher dinged the Democrats for focusing too much on the controversy surrounding Joe Biden. Before moving on Maher said, “If you want to run a campaign based on reparations and concentration camps… it’s going to be very hard to win the election. I’m not saying you can’t do it, but very hard to argue that this is helping.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com