Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) blasted the “stupid” upcoming impeachment trial of Donald Trump, just before admitting that the ex-president is responsible for the mob of his supporters who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol.

In a Fox News Sunday interview with Chris Wallace, Rubio condemned the push to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection after he has already left office. The senator complained that the post-presidency impeachment would be “really bad for the country” due to the bypass of protocol from the expedited process, plus the fact that an impeachment trial will “stir up” the country again.

“I think the trial is stupid. I think it’s counterproductive,” Rubio said. “We already have a flaming fire in this country, and it’s like taking a bunch of gasoline and pouring it on top of the fire.”

From there, Wallace reminded Rubio that Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blamed Trump for the attack on the Capitol, and he rolled footage of the Senate Minority Leader saying the mob was “fed lies” and “provoked by the president and other powerful people.”

“Is Senator McConnell wrong, sir?” Wallace asked.

“I think the president bears responsibility for some of what happened,” Rubio answered. “It was most certainly a foreseeable consequence of everything that was going on. I think that’s widely understood and maybe even better understood with the perspective of time. I think that’s separate from the notion of, let’s revisit this all and stir it up again.”

After Rubio further complained that the impeachment trial would stop the country from moving forward, Wallace asked if the senator would support ending the trial on Constitutional grounds, even though that would leave an unanswered question of Trump’s guilt or innocence.

“Yes, the first chance I get to vote to end this trial, I’ll do it because in think it’s really bad for America.” Rubio said. “If you want to hold people accountable, there’s other ways to do it, particularly for a president, including, as I said, the perspective of history and even now as people are learning more about all of this.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]