Mark Levin Claims the Democratic Party Has ‘Hated America Since Its Founding’ – But the Party Didn’t Exist Then

Fox News host Mark Levin said the Democratic Party has hated the United States since its founding in 1776 – a half-century before it came into existence.

Levin appeared as a guest on Tuesday’s edition of Hannity, where he gave his take on the history of the Democratic Party while reacting to the latest indictment of Donald Trump. On Monday, the former president was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. He also faces federal charges over his attempts to subvert the results in that state and others he lost.

Conservatives have tried to flip the narrative on its head by insisting that prosecuting Trump for trying to reverse the election result is actually an attack on democracy and the rule of law.

Host Sean Hannity played clips of Democratic politicians calling Trump’s presidency “illegitimate,” as if to suggest equivalency. What went unmentioned is the fact that those politicians did not initiate a pressure campaign to get elected officials across the country to nullify Trump’s victory in 2016, as he tried to do to his opponent in 2020 when he asked Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” him enough votes to win, or tried to pressure his vice president to ignore the valid results as presiding officer over the election’s certification.

“It’s a funny thing about this Democrat party,” Levin began. “It does hate America. It’s hated America since its founding. It helped cause the Civil War and segregation.”

The Democratic Party was not founded until the 1820s and first nominated a presidential candidate in the form of Andrew Jackson in 1828.

“We’ve gone through several years where they attacked the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution,” Levin continued, before characterizing Trump’s attempt to overthrow the election as normal. “Let me explain something about Georgia and all the rest of it. Every one of these damn phony indictments where they dust off these old laws or they take what is normal actions in the course of an election where you’re lobbying state legislatures, where you’re claiming elections are wrong whether they are wrong or not, whether you’re raising legitimate things are not. This is an attack on the people. Every indictment is an attack on our freedom and ability to vote.”

He went on to defend Trump, who sought to win by taking unprecedented and possibly illegal measures, by stating that Democrats “care about winning at all costs.”

“It was John Adams who said that when the people lose virtue, they’re gonna lose their freedom,” Levin added, paraphrasing what appears to be a quote from John Adams’ second cousin, Samuel Adams.

Levin has flubbed his history before. In his book, American Marxism, he claimed the “Franklin School” in Weimar Germany laid the groundwork for “critical race theory.” He repeated the term in numerous television appearances. However, he appeared to be describing the Frankfurt School.

