Mark Levin Says GOP Senators Who Voted for Infrastructure Deal ‘Need to Go’: They ‘Chose Tyranny’

Fox News host Mark Levin said Tuesday that every Republican senator who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill should be primaried and ousted.

19 Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, voted for the $1.2 trillion package.

After Sean Hannity made a comment about being on the side of liberty, Levin said, “We choose liberty, but the 19 Republicans in the Senate chose tyranny.”

He decried the bill and said Republicans supported it “before the Democrat staffers even finished writing it.”

“These Republican senators, I blame them,” Levin continued. “These are McConnell Republicans. They think they’re doing something for the people. They are destroying our currency. They are destroying our finances. They are destroying our economy.”

He railed against some of the provisions in the bill, called President Joe Biden “a human pandemic,” and even said there should be a “new tea party movement”:

“I can sit here and whine about it. We all can. We need to galvanize. We need to rally. We need to understand what’s going on,” Levin declared, saying that Republicans “who sell out… need to go.”

“We have to have a new tea party movement, Reagan revolution, Trump revolution, Gingrich revolution.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com