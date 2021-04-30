High-Profile Guests on Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham a Win for Fox in Thursday Ratings

Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s town hall special with five Republican governors was a timeslot winner at 10 p.m. Thursday, while Tucker Carlson’s interview with former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani also helped boost the network to another ratings win.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was first overall in the cable news ratings, with 3.03 million total viewers, and 476,000 in the key A25-54 demographic, tuning in to watch Carlson interview Giuliani about the recent raid by federal agents on his New York apartment. Hannity was second, with nearly 2.8 million total viewers, and 454,000 in the demo. The Five was third, with 2.67 million total viewers and 383,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC was fourth, with 2.59 million total viewers and 373,000 in the demo, according to data from Nielsen.

Ingraham’s live special, Red State Trailblazers, ranked fifth in cable news Thursday, with 2.21 million total viewers, and 321,000 in the demo. The special featured Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA), Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE), and Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MI), together with Ingraham in Orlando for the hour-long special, and covered topics ranging from President Joe Biden’s Wednesday night address to a joint session of Congress to mask mandates to last summer’s civil unrest.

Fox News won the ratings race across the board Thursday. In total day, Fox was first with 1.59 million total viewers and 274,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.23 million, and third in the demo, with 164,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 822,000, and second in the demo, with 224,000.

Fox was also first in prime time, averaging 2.68 million total viewers and 417,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.99 million total viewers, and 278,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 1.04 million total viewers, and 265,000 in the demo.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends was first, with 1.22 million total viewers and 238,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.09 million total viewers, and 146,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 534,000 total viewers, and 133,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]