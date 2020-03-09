Media Falls For Fake Trump Tweet Saying President Should Be Shot From Cannon Over Stock Market Plunge
MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough fell for a fake tweet on Monday which purported to show President Donald Trump saying that any president who lets Dow Jones fall more than a thousand points should be shot out of “a very big cannon.”
The fake tweet was posted by NeverTrump commentator Rick Wilson and writer Reza Aslan before being shared by Scarborough.
I’ll get the cannon. pic.twitter.com/JMX4G05fk5
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) March 9, 2020
I agree, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/OtM9f6K5oz
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 9, 2020
What if it drops more than 2,000 “points” in a “Single Day”? https://t.co/hSyyXJCZYW
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 9, 2020
Journalists quickly pointed out to Scarborough that the post was fake, and the MSNBC eventually deleted his comment.
This is not a real @realDonaldTrump tweet: https://t.co/JqqKOShsk3
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 9, 2020
He hit “send tweet” thinking he had just pulled off a backboard-shattering slam dunk.
It’s a fake tweet. https://t.co/zv7Yf1sm9P
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 9, 2020
Fake news, Joe.
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 9, 2020
Reuters, Snopes, and Politifact have all debunked the fake tweet.
This article has been updated to note that Scarborough deleted the post.
