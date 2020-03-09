comScore

Media Falls For Fake Trump Tweet Saying President Should Be Shot From Cannon Over Stock Market Plunge

By Charlie NashMar 9th, 2020, 5:14 pm

MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough fell for a fake tweet on Monday which purported to show President Donald Trump saying that any president who lets Dow Jones fall more than a thousand points should be shot out of “a very big cannon.”

The fake tweet was posted by NeverTrump commentator Rick Wilson and writer Reza Aslan before being shared by Scarborough.

Journalists quickly pointed out to Scarborough that the post was fake, and the MSNBC eventually deleted his comment.

Reuters, Snopes, and Politifact have all debunked the fake tweet.

This article has been updated to note that Scarborough deleted the post.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: