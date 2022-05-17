Meghan McCain Rips Tucker Carlson For Calling Dan Crenshaw ‘Eye-Patch McCain:’ ‘This is Just Trash’

Meghan McCain tore in Tucker Carlson on Monday night after the top-rated cable news host insulted Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) by calling him “eye-patch McCain.”

During a discussion on his show, Carlson ripped into Crenshaw for arguing on behalf of $40 billion in aid to Ukraine to help fight of the brutal Russian invasion that began almost three months ago.

“Why is Congress so focused on Ukraine but you can’t find baby formula?” Carlson asked.

“According to congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, asking questions like that, or really any questions at all, thinking you are a citizen, makes you ‘pro-Russia,’” he added before showing a supercut of Crenshaw defending the aid package on television.

“You know, the more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eyepatch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia,” Carlson added, despite offering now evidence Crenshaw ever attacked moms.

The comment quickly raised eyebrows and went viral on social media. “Tucker Carlson derisively refers to @DanCrenshawTX, who lost his eye while serving our country as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan, as ‘eye-patch McCain,’” wrote ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Twitter.

Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, responded to Karl’s tweet, writing, “This is just trash.That being said I’m sure @DanCrenshawTX doesn’t mind the comparison.” McCain, despite being a frequent target of criticism by former President Donald Trump, is widely considered to be a war hero for choosing to remain in captivity and tortured in North Vietnam despite being offered an early release because his father was an admiral.

Crenshaw, a former Navy Seal who lost his eye in Afghanistan, was also the center of controversy in November of 2018 when Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson joked that the congressman looked like a “hitman in a porno movie.”

“I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever,” Davidson jested.

Among the many critics to express anger at the comment was none other than Carlson who connected Davidson’s comments to the Democratic Party’s platform in the 2018 midterm elections.

Carlson said at the time over a chyron reading, “SNL Sinks To New Low By Insulting Wounded Veteran,” that Davidson’s comments represent Democrat’s sentiment that “Republicans are disgusting” and “some of them were even wounded in wars.”

“So that’s their position and they are not hiding it anymore. Useful for you to know,” concluded Carlson as an image of Davidson and Crenshaw appeared onscreen with the caption: “No Respect.”

