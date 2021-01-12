Meghan McCain Slams Ivanka and Jared for ‘Hiding’ Following Capitol Attack: They ‘Need to be Held Accountable’

Meghan McCain made it clear that nobody backing President Donald Trump should be let off the hook for last week’s violent attack on the Capitol — singling out Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner for “hiding” to avoid accountability.

The View hosts continued to discuss the storming of the Capitol during Tuesday’s episode, stressing the consequences this will have on the Republican Party before demanding that those involved be held accountable.

McCain lamented the fact that her party will now be associated with “the freak in a Viking helmet outside of the Capitol” instead of with the true conservative values she believes in.

“I don’t understand why people on Capitol Hill aren’t demanding that this end, because as long as we take no culpability for what happened, and I say we as the collective Republican Party, there’s no future for the party. There is none,” McCain said. “If the president is going to keep saying things like that and we’re not going to hold him accountable, this is dead. We can call it over.”

Whoopi Goldberg then compared the MAGA mob to Al Qaeda, condemning Republican representatives calling for unity and peace following a terrorist attack instead of for accountability.

“All of those folks sitting there, knowing that this is a lie, for me, this is treason,” Goldberg added. “You know that this is a lie. This has been predicated on a lie the entire time. And y’all just sit there and let it happen. You are the problem.”

Referencing Trump’s claim that the push to impeach him is inciting “tremendous anger,” Joy Behar faulted the president for continuing to supply his base with “dog whistles.”

“His family has to be held accountable for this too,” McCain added. “Don’t let Ivanka and Jared off just because they are not saying anything right now. Apparently they’re in hiding. Do not let these off the hook. All of these people need to be held accountable.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]