Meghan McCain was not impressed by Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his attempt to storm the secure witness hearings for the House’s impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The View kicked off their Thursday show by unanimously condemning House Republicans for their interruption of Wednesday’s sensitive proceeding from the SCIF room. When McCain got her chance to speak about it, she expressed her hatred of political “stunts” from either party, telling Congress “we elect you to get your freaking job done.”

“[Political stunts] is the reason why Congress has a 13% approval rating,” McCain said. “Matt Gaetz, when did you become a TV star, or want to be a TV star? You want to do that? Get out of Congress, get a TV job.”

McCain continued later on by saying “publicity stunt politics…is the lowest common denominator, reductive form of politics and commentary. I hate it more than anything in politics.” Whoopi Goldberg went on from there by noting that several of the Republicans who participated in the demonstration were authorized to be involved in the hearing, which complicates the Republican talking point that Democrats are completely concealing the impeachment inquiry.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]