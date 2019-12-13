Former Fox News/NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly sat down for an interview with Frontline for the upcoming PBS documentary America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump.

Kelly talked about the Obama era and how it led into the Trump era, including the particular role of Fox News. Kelly, of course, was infamously attacked by then-candidate Donald Trump for months after her question about his treatment of/comments towards women at a debate.

She again reflected on that time in her life, how Roger Ailes reacted at the time to Trump’s attacks on Fox, how “Breitbart kept lightning the fire,” and how Trump himself kept it going because it was a “good storyline” for him.

At one point in the interview — first flagged by The Daily Beast — Kelly was reflecting on how much attention Trump got from the media in the early days of his candidacy, when people weren’t sure how seriously to take him.

When the subject of CNN showing the “empty Trump podium” on screen came up, Kelly said it wasn’t just them and called out Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in particular:

“MSNBC, I mean, the morning show over there now hates Trump’s guts, and every day they’re out there attacking him. But they were part of the reason he became the Republican nominee. You know, Joe Scarborough and Mika, they loved Trump, they promoted Trump every day. I remember watching it thinking, ‘Wow, what is it about Trump that got them on board so early?’… I mean, he liked them, and he went on their show, so I really don’t know. They were down in Mar-a-Lago and so on.”

You can watch above (the relevant part starts around the 21-minute mark), via PBS.

