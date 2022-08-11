Mick Mulvaney Believes FBI Informant is ‘Really Close’ to Trump: Only 6-8 People Knew About the Mar-a-Lago Safe

Former White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney theorized that “someone very close” to Donald Trump must have been in contact with the FBI before the bureau executed its search at Mar-a-Lago.

Mulvaney spoke with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Thursday, who brought up multiple reports hinting that a “confidential” source spoke to the FBI about “additional” classified materials Trump took to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House. Since the source seemed close enough to Trump to identify what these documents were and where they were being kept, it is possible this informant gave the FBI the basis to justify sending agents to the former president’s home this week.

While Mulvaney acknowledged these details as “worth noting,” he called for the FBI to give a public explaination for what evidence they had to suggest Trump’s documents were at “imminent risk” of being concealed or destroyed.

“Unless they had evidence that Trump was directing people to destroy documents, and if he was doing that now, why wasn’t he doing that six months ago?” Mulvaney asked. He acknowledged that Trump could probably release his copy of the FBI’s search warrant, but he stuck to his point that “when the FBI has the track record it has, in the recent past, about dealing with Republicans, the burden is on them to show that they are absolutely on the up and up. And releasing that affidavit is something they can and should do.”

Keilar followed up by asking Mulvaney “How close do you think that person in Trump’s orbit would have had to be to know these details about where the documents were?”

“Really close” Mulvaney answered, adding that Trump’s outcry about the FBI searching his safe suggests that the FBI’s informant is well-placed.

I didn’t even know there was a safe at Mar-a-Lago, and I was the chief of staff for 15 months. This would be someone who was handling things on day to day, who knew where documents were, so it would be somebody very close to the president. My guess is there is probably six or eight people who had that kind of information. I don’t know the people on the inside circle these days, so I can’t give any names of folks who come to mind, but your instinct, I think, is a good one. If you know where the safe is and you know the documents are in 10 boxes in the basement, you’re pretty close to the president.

The news about the FBI’s source coincide with reports that Trump is experiencing paranoia in the aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago search.

Watch above, via CNN.

