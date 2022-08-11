‘PARANOIA’: Trump Goes on Hunt for FBI ‘Rat’ – Convinced He’s Being Wiretapped ‘By Biden’ Says New Report

A new report says that a “paranoid” former President Donald Trump is hunting for the “rat” in his midst and is convinced he’s being wiretapped “by Biden” after the FBI search of his Mar-a-lago resort home.

Monday’s raid on Trump’s Florida residence has shaken up the political landscape and dominated a news media hungry for details. Amid a public campaign to baselessly smear the FBI over the search, Trump has reportedly embarked on a private campaign to learn who is talking to authorities.

Rolling Stone’s Asawin Suebsaeng reports that a “paranoid” Trump has been searching for a “rat” in his midst for months:

This summer, Trump has asked close associates if they think his communications are being monitored by the feds, or — per his phrasing — “by Biden.” As a source close to Trump describes it to Rolling Stone: “He has asked me and others, ‘Do you think our phones are tapped?’ Given the sheer volume of investigations going on into the [former] president, I do not think he’s assuming anything is outside the realm of possibility.”

Monday’s raid has only amped up the intensity of that paranoia, and that “the upper crust of MAGAland has already begun wildly speculating about who the snitch could be”:

One Trump adviser tells Rolling Stone that since Tuesday, MAGA loyalists have been asking to pass their suspicions to Trump, telling him not to trust certain individuals and to investigate them for possible contacts with federal authorities. “I’m getting a lot of messages saying [things like], ‘This guy must be the informant,’ and others…calling for the [former] president to start doing phone-checks of his staff,” says the adviser. “To be honest, a lot of it feels like people trying to screw over the ones they don’t like [in Trumpworld.]”

But is it paranoia if there really is an informant?

Two Trump lawyers who were on the scene during the search — Christina Bobb and Lindsey Halligan — have said that the warrant they were shown was partly sealed, and Trump has thus far declined to release it. But according to bombshell leaks from government officials to Newsweek‘s William Arkin, the search was the result of a “confidential human source.”

Those leaks — by two very well-placed government sources — may have been designed, at least partially, to produce exactly the sort of internal strife that Rolling Stone is reporting.

