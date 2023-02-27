MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski cited her mother’s use of a chainsaw well into her eighth decade to defend President Joe Biden against allegations of decline on Monday morning, insisting that “there are some people who are at their best in their 80s.”

Brzezinski’s comments came during a discussion of a new article from The Atlantic‘s Mark Leibovich headlined “The Case for a Primary Challenge to Joe Biden.”

In response to Leibovich’s mention of age as one reason why Democrats might consider nominating someone other than Biden for president in 2024, Brzezinski and her Morning Joe cohost, Joe Scarborough, interjected to dismiss the suggestion.

“I think age is what it is and we keep telling people what it is when we shouldn’t be,” she began. “I mean there are some people who are at their best in their 80s, my mom was using a chainsaw and doing her best work in her eighties.”

“Nancy Pelosi without a chainsaw was doing a pretty damn good job in her 80s as well,” argued a bemused Scarborough. Leibovich returned to his point later in the conversation, submitting that it’s “a time for fresh thinking.” He went on to say that a hypothetical challenger would “very diplomatically talk around the age issue.”

“Again, the age issue makes for kind of an extenuating circumstance that the Democrats have been ignoring, have been talking quietly about, and probably should deal with at some point before it’s too late,” concluded Leibovich.

This is not the first time Brzezinski has drawn a comparison between her mother’s artistic work and Biden’s tasks as the head of the executive branch. Earlier this month, when the White House physician declared that Biden was fit to continue serving after performing a physical exam, she took care to note that “My mom was operating a chainsaw, making sculptures, at 82 years old, completely fit for what she was doing.” She doubled down on the comparison a few minutes later.

“You look at the performance and you see that he’s doing great,” said Brzezinski.

