Morning Joe went on a counterattack after President Donald Trump blasted the MSNBC show on Twitter Thursday morning.

“Very poor morning TV ratings for MSDNC’s Morning Joe, headed by a complete Psycho named Joe Scarborough and his ditzy airhead wife, Mika, and also CNN, headed by complete unknowns,” Trump said. “Congratulations to Fox and Friends on dominating the mornings (thank you, President Trump!).”

Very poor morning TV ratings for MSDNC’s Morning Joe, headed by a complete Psycho named Joe Scarborough and his ditzy airhead wife, Mika, and also @CNN, headed by complete unknowns. Congratulations to @foxandfriends on dominating the mornings (thank you President Trump!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

In the past, Trump has repeatedly seethed over Morning Joe’s negative comments about his presidential performance, and Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski would occasionally hit back in real-time after getting the president’s attention. In light of Trump’s latest attack, Scarborough dismissively told the president “please stop watching our show, okay?”

“We gave you a lot of good advise back in March, you didn’t follow any of it, you didn’t listen to your doctors, you didn’t listen to your scientists, you didn’t lay this out for people, and, of course, six months later, yes, you’re losing in the polls,” Scarborough continued. “You should have listened, but Donald, please turn to Fox & Friends, and keep it there. It’ll be better for you. It’ll be better for your staff. They don’t like you watching our show. and they’re like, ‘why are you drawing more attention to them, Donald?'”

Scarborough continued to mock Trump’s “obsession” and said, “I’d ask you to seek help but I know you’re not going to do that.” After that, Brzezinski got in and put Trump on notice for calling her “ditzy.”

What’s your thing with women? You have a lot of problem with women, like you’re scared of them or something. I think the Kamala [Harris] thing has you freaked out. but I’ve noticed it’s all over the place. You get really like stressed out by women. You have to say things that are sort of triggering about women that are like back from the 1950s. You’re calling us ‘housewives’ when you talk about voters. Every time Kaitlyn Collins from CNN or Paula Reid from CBS, every time they ask you a question, you scurry off the stage. You get scared like a little baby.

Brzezinski concluded by tearing Trump’s “disastrous” coronavirus leadership before telling him “Stop tweeting about Morning Joe and Morning Mika and do your damn job!”

“Try once to think about getting some testing to the American people. Try once to listen to your scientists. Try once to be a man that actually wants to be a man who wants to lead the country and not a man who’s scared of women and calls them names and scurries off the stage if they ask a question. Pathetic!” Brzezinski said. “You really should stop watching and get over your problem with women.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]