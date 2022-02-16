Morning Joe Blasts Alec Baldwin for ‘Cringe’ Posts After Halyna Hutchins Death: ‘Keep Your Mouth Shut’

MSNBC’s Morning Joe condemned Alec Baldwin for sharing “cringe” Instagram posts following the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Discussing the recent wrongful death suit Hutchins’ family filed against Baldwin and others involved in the film this week, MSNBC legal analyst Charles F. Coleman Jr. predicted trouble for the actor.

Coleman Jr. noted that Baldwin was both the actor who was holding the gun that discharged and killed Hutchins, and an executive producer on the film, giving him more responsibility for the incident.

“He has considerable exposure because of both things,” he said. “He is the person who actually was holding the gun, so there is obviously that, as [Mika Brzezinski] has pointed out, of course. But then there’s the bigger angle of on set, what he’s responsible for given his role as a leader of that production.”

They went on to discuss Baldwin’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, in which he insisted he “did not pull the trigger” on the firearm before it discharged.

“Bad idea,” Coleman Jr. said of the interview, adding, “The more you talk, the more of a record you create. In this case, Alec Baldwin voluntarily, for no reason other than trying to create a better image of himself in the court of public opinion, has now given every other defendant in this case a lot of room to work with.”

Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough later addressed Baldwin’s numerous social media posts with MSNBC analyst Elise Jordan, Brzezinski calling them “cringe.”

“You go dark. You keep your mouth shut. You try to get this taken care of quietly, respectfully, instead of posing for cameras and doing interviews,” Scarborough added. “Again, it’s just the whole process has been botched as some really halfway PR measure that will have legal ramifications, I think, as this trial goes on.”

Jordan hit at both Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, calling their “quick defense” disrespectful to the victims of the shooting.

“If they had kept their mouth shut, probably they’d be in a better legal position,” she added. “But at the end of the day, all of their talking has made them seem like entitled celebrities, and heaping on the wounds of this tragic, just tragic death.”

Baldwin took to Instagram again on Tuesday following news of the lawsuit, sharing a video of a piece from the Parrish Art Museum, which read “Everything is going to be alright” in neon lights.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

