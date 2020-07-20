Morning Joe Laughs at Trump Bragging About Acing a Cognitive Test: ‘This is For People With Dementia’

The remote sets of Morning Joe were collectively shocked as they reacted to President Donald Trump touting his mental sharpness by bragging that he passed a cognitive test.

The conversation occurred as the panel reviewed Trump’s interview with Chris Wallace, specifically the part where the president bizarrely challenged the Fox News host and Joe Biden to take the same test he took. Wallace pointed out to Trump’s annoyance that “it was not the hardest test,” but the president insisted his 2020 rival would fail the evaluation

“This is staggering,” Mika Brzezinski said as Joe Scarborough went on to remind viewers “this is for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s.”

“They give them this test and here we have the man running the most challenging job in government, not only in this country but probably anywhere across the world, bragging about being able to identify a lion, a camel, and he says the last questions are ‘tough, really tough,’” Scarborough snarked.

Scarborough and Brzezinski continued to mock Trump’s claim about “hard” questions as they went through a sample test. Scarborough eventually started laughing as he told Trump supporters to google the test and see that the questions are as simple as asking the participant to draw a clock.

I don’t know where to begin with this but this isn’t the first time he’s bragged about being able to identify a camel or what a lion is and telling Chris Wallace you can’t pass this test. You can’t draw a clock. You can’t tell us what city you’re in. That’s what the President of the United States actually brags about to try to make us feel better about the man who has nuclear codes, to make us feel better that he’s somehow with it and this is why voters are wrong for thinking, Joe Biden is sharper and has more mental acuity than the sitting president of the United States, because he could draw a clock.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

