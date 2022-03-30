Morning Joe slammed former President Donald Trump for asking Russia to release dirt on the Biden family while Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Trump gave an interview to Real America’s Voice where he dredged up an old claim that Hunter Biden’s company received $3.5 million from Elena Baturina, widow of former Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov. As Vladimir Putin and his propagandists rail against the international condemnation Russia has received for attacking Ukraine, Trump said now’s the time for Russia to release whatever damaging info they have on the Biden family.

“As long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country…let him explain,” Trump said. “She gave him three and a half million dollars. So now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer.”

Trump’s remarks echo his call for Russia to find Hillary Clinton’s missing emails in 2016, plus his demand for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in 2019. Trump was impeached for withholding Congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine while making that demand, and Biden went on to defeat him in the 2020 election.

When Morning Joe broke down Trump’s claims against the Bidens, Mika Brzezinski brought up an old report from Senate Republicans which yielded very little evidence of actual wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Brzezinski noted Trump was “very involved” with Russia back when he was making business deals with the country.

After former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor ran through the last time Trump asked for foreign dirt on his political foes, Willie Geist brought Trump’s new remarks into full context.

Not only did Donald Trump watch the horrors of what we’re seeing in Ukraine and say, this is ‘genius’ and say, this is ‘wonderful,’ but now he is taking the side of Vladimir Putin and saying let’s exploit how Putin feels about the United States right now, and get him to give me this invented dirt that came out of a report authored by Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Jonathan Lemire agreed with Geist that it’s hard to be “shocked by” Trump anymore, “but this is so galling. It is just so galling.”

“Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes!” Lemire continued. “The United States has deemed that Putin and the Russian soldiers committed war crimes; and yet, Trump is asking him for help. It is truly staggering.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

