MSNBC Guest Claims ‘Florida Is About to Be a Terrorist State’ for Black and LGBTQ People

Democratic strategist Aisha C. Mills claimed Florida was “about to be a terrorist state” during an appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline, Monday.

Asked by host Nicolle Wallace about the NAACP’s controversial Florida travel advisory, which accused the state of being “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals,” Mills praised the stunt, calling it “extremely clever.”

“You know, I just took my family to spring break in Florida recently and I think about all of the folks who travel there for sun and joy and peace and restoration,” said Mills, who suggested that the travel advisory would remind people that “actually, this is getting to the point where Florida is about to be a terrorist state to many of us here in America.”

“Certainly as a lesbian, as a black woman, I don’t want to have anything to do with the place,” she continued. “And I think about all the other people who don’t want to travel there either. So I think it was very clever on behalf of the NAACP. I thank them for issuing this broad guidance.”

Mills also argued that the advisory turns a “lens on the United States and highlights how bigotry and bias and ignorance do as much harm as we accuse other countries of doing to people that they suppress.”

The NAACP’s travel advisory has been controversial since its announcement on May 20.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) called the advisory “just really stupid” and said, “I don’t even know what the NAACP is talking about. This is silly and it’s dumb and it’s political. It makes no sense.”

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera, meanwhile, branded the advisory a “fear-mongering publicity stunt.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

