MSNBC Law Enforcement Analyst: FBI ‘Was Too Darn Slow’ Confiscating Classified Documents From Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

NBC News National Security Analyst and former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi blasted his former employer in how it responded to allegedly there being classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago this month after having subpoenaed Trump for documents in the spring despite a Trump lawyer reportedly falsely telling the Department of Justice in June that all classified documents at Mar-a-Lago had been removed. More than 300 classified documents have been confiscated from Mar-a-Lago, according to The New York Times.

During Tuesday’s Deadline: White House on MSNBC, Figliuzzi took a shot at Fox News, though not by name, and lamented the timeline of the FBI getting back the documents Trump allegedly took with him to Florida when he left office.

“With regard to the timeline, look, I’m looking back here, and I know if we go off to another network that shall not be named, they’re criticizing the government every night on this search,” he said. “I’m going to criticize something here about the timeline: It was too darn slow.”

“Wow,” said host Nicolle Wallace.

Figliuzzi continued:

It was too slow. So when you have a January-May timeline before the FBI is getting their hands on this and doing an assessment and figuring out, you know, look, if you’ve handled a lot of top secret documents, especially special access [program], each page numbered, marked, sometimes each page initialed, there must be something missing. They may have been — they could have looked if they had looked at it earlier and seen there’s documents, pages missing. Something’s wrong here. There’s something not right. Why are we missing that photo that’s supposed to go with that document. There’s things not right here, and then, boy, there’s live sources somewhere maybe that are being compromised right now. The FBI didn’t get their hands on this fast enough. And I’ll make another argument: I’m not sure they went in fast enough with the search warrant because at the point you show up physically and you see, my God, there’s more boxes of classified, at that point you know you cannot trust. You’ve been lied to. I’d come in with a search warrant then. So if you want to say the government screwed up, that’s what I’d say.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

