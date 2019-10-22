MSNBC’s Ali Velshi concluded his show on Tuesday by ripping President Donald Trump apart for comparing the impeachment process to lynching.

“Let’s be clear,” Velshi said emphatically. “Lynchings were terrorism, plain and simple, slaughter used to terrify African Americans and prop up white people’s hold on power.”

The MSNBC host went on to detail the historical facts about lynching, explaining how the term has been tied to the unlawful killing of African Americans by racist mobs. Velshi topped this off by telling the story of Mary Turner, an African American woman who was horrifically murdered along with her unborn child about 100 years ago by a white mob.

“That’s what lynching is, but President Trump used the word lynching as a way to identify himself as a victim. President Trump seems like he wants the world to believe he’s the most persecuted president in history. He seems to want to distract us from the ongoing impeachment inquiry. An impeachment inquiry is democracy in action, prescribed by the Constitution, checks and balances at its very core. It is not a lynching.”

