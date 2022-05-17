MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Says Democrats ‘More Underwater Than Republicans’ Despite Right ‘Appeasing White Supremacy’

In a Tuesday segment, MSNBC host Chuck Todd accused Republicans of appeasing white supremacy, but still argued that the Democratic Party is in more trouble ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

“Neither party is in great shape, but the Democratic part is suddenly more underwater than the Republican party,” Todd said at the top of the Meet the Press segment, in which he was joined by Republican strategist Doug Heye and Democratic pollster and MSNBC contributor Cornell Belcher.

While Belcher said much of the dissatisfaction and disappointment in President Joe Biden comes from his coalition and supporters, Todd tried explaining chaos in the party by exclaiming that they used to be “the tallest little person.”

Todd’s feelings on the state of the Democratic Party were made clear, but Republicans, he claimed later in the segment, are appeasing white supremacy. The host did not specify, but the comments likely relate to the alleged Buffalo mass shooter having a manifesto with views tied to replacement theory, an ideology numerous Democrats say is pushed by influential conservatives.

“Let’s talk about one of the elephants in the room and that’s the appeasement of the white supremacy stuff. It does appear there are a lot of Republicans who don’t want to denounce it because they are afraid of turning off the base. This is a huge virus in the GOP,” Todd said.

He also accused Republicans of “explaining away” extremist ideologies.

“It’s explaining it away. It’s like, go to Ellis Island. They will show you the posters that look like they could be today on Fox News,” the MSNBC host said.

Heye argued fringe parts of the party were fed by former President Donald Trump and at one point theorized that “Trumpism” differentiates some candidates currently vying for nominations, and he claims they may not be electable in general elections.

“The reality is as we view things in all things being about Donald Trump, we all have trump on the brain, if 70 percent or 69 percent of Republican primary voters vote against the person that Trump not only endorsed but said let’s give this guy a second chance or as we saw in Ohio with J.D. Vance or Pennsylvania, it means that Trumpism is here to stay, but Trump doesn’t control things,” he said.

Belcher furthered Todd’s point at the end of the segment, saying Republicans are “enabling” racist language.

“If a Democrat doesn’t want to make bringing all Americans together a stop in the violence part of the national conversation, shame on them,” he said. “Because they should. I agree with Liz Cheney on this. There’s too much enabling of this language and rhetoric.”

