MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace apologized on Twitter for a comment she made on her previous day’s show, where she repeated a claim from USA Today columnist Paul Reyes, saying President Donald Trump was “talking about exterminating Latinos.”

Saying she “misspoke,” Wallace said her mistake was “unintentional.” Though she added that Trump’s “constant assault on people of color” was “intentional and constant.”

I misspoke about Trump calling for an extermination of Latinos. My mistake was unintentional and I’m sorry. Trump’s constant assault on people of color and his use of the word “invasion” to describe the flow of immigrants is intentional and constant. — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) August 7, 2019

In her Deadline: White House show on Monday, Wallace had a long discussion about Trump’s rhetoric with Reyes, who said the president’s frequent use of the words “invasion” and “infestation” to refer to illegal immigration implied the need for eradicating immigrants. [see video below]

“Then he ramped up to the ‘invasion,’ warning people of a caravan and words like ‘infestation,'” Reyes noted of the president. “What do you do with an infestation? The natural conclusion is attempt an extermination. To me, there’s very little distinction between inciting this violence and the fact it’s now happening. Sad to say, it’s probably inevitable. He knows what he’s doing and this resonates with a portion of his base.”

Wallace echoed Reyes’s points, noting that both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administration made very public attempts at outreach to the Hispanic community and tried to work with it to pass a comprehensive legislative solution, unlike the Trump White House.

“What do you do when, certainly, the last Republican president fought for, sought, and, it’s not ideal, but had 44 percent of Latino vote. It was so politically powerful inside the last Republican administration. President Obama, he used the power of the presidency to try to pass comprehensive immigration reform with the Latino community, Latino leaders at the table. And now you have a president talking about exterminating Latinos.”

Watch the video via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com