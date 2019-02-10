Mulvaney Hopes to Know Who Leaked Trump’s ‘Executive Time’ Schedule By End of Week

Current White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told Chris Wallace on Sunday that he expects to know who leaked three months of President Trump‘s daily schedule by as early as the end of this week. But that doesn’t mean anybody will be fired.

The leaked schedules, published by Axios, show a large percent of Trump’s daily routine is blocked off for “executive time”, which Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said allows for a “creative environment’ in which he can work.

The schedule resulted in a good deal of criticism and mockery, and became more fodder for speculation that Trump’s staff hate him, as well as harsh criticism of the leaker.

The White House has been hot on the trail of the leaker, and Mulvaney told Wallace he expects resolution, if not necessarily eviction of the culprit.

In answer to Wallace asking how close they are, Mulvaney said that it’s not so much the content of what was leaked but the fact that someone spent three months doing it that is the problem. “It also sheds light on the fact that many people who work for us weren’t hired for us. It would be like Maxine Waters taking over the financial services committee in the house and having to keep Jeb Hensarling’s staff,” he said.

Wallace asked again how close they are to finding the leaker, and Mulvaney said they are “hoping to have resolution on that this week.”

“So you’re really close,” said Wallace.

“Yes sir,” Mulvaney confirmed.

“And when you find that person or persons?” Wallace asked.

“When we find that person or persons, and it’s likely to be a career staffer, you’re going learn a lot about how hard it is to fire federal workers,” said Mulvaney.

wallace asked if Mulvaney was saying they wouldn’t be able to fire the leaker, to which Mulvaney replied that it’s “nearly impossible” to fire a federal worker.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of Fox News.

[Featured image via screengrab]

—

Follow Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com